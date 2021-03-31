Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 4,967 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Eventbrite worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 16.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

EB stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 3.12.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The company had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

