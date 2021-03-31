Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 5,032 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Unitil worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Unitil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Unitil news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $291,223.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $684.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter. Unitil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UTL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

