Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 6,199 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Independent Bank worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 56,136 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 26.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 33,713 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 220,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Independent Bank by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

IBCP opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $519.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.40 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

