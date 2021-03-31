Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 9,254 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 277,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 79,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after buying an additional 142,285 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 52,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,511,000 after acquiring an additional 947,546 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.72.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

