Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 243,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 134,948 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,322,000.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

NYSE:BCEI opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $723.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $40.79.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.