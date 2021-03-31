Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Meridian Bancorp worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $103,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ EBSB opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $979.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $57.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

