Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,391,000 after acquiring an additional 36,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPSI has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $36.37.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.39 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $26,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,784.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,600 shares of company stock worth $76,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

