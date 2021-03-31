Rhumbline Advisers Buys 12,854 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 281,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 63,558 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $13.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $473.41 million, a P/E ratio of -24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $215.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.74 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.