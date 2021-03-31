Rhumbline Advisers Buys 14,197 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of LendingClub worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 142.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $99,974.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,822,179.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $30,005.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,220.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,981 shares of company stock worth $290,011. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

