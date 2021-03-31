Rhumbline Advisers Buys 17,019 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 17,019 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Modine Manufacturing worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $404,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOD shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $772.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $16.33.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

