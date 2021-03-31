Rhumbline Advisers Buys 21,713 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,390 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,713 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ADT were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ADT by 111.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,582 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ADT by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,027,693 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $55,167,000 after buying an additional 1,223,335 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ADT by 28.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,125 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after buying an additional 425,363 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ADT by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 623,100 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 410,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the third quarter worth $3,223,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ADT news, EVP David W. Smail bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,384.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James David Devries purchased 143,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ADT opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. Equities analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

