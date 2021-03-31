Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,584 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Argan worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Argan by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Argan by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Argan by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Argan by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Argan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

AGX stock opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $814.78 million, a PE ratio of 115.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.