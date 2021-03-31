Rhumbline Advisers Buys 5,105 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,640 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of Peoples Bancorp worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth $208,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

PEBO stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.27. The company has a market cap of $642.69 million, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

