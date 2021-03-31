Rhumbline Advisers Buys 6,416 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,709,000 after buying an additional 314,416 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 949,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,910,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 207,344 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 496,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 238,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $12,307,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.32 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 43,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $1,006,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,150,729.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,349 shares in the company, valued at $11,374,197.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,746 shares of company stock worth $13,877,907 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

