Rhumbline Advisers Buys 7,487 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Columbia Financial worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 42,377 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Columbia Financial by 252.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 52,626 shares during the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLBK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Columbia Financial stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 0.33.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

