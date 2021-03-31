Rhumbline Advisers Buys 8,890 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Horizon Bancorp worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 50.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $190,383.50. Also, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,095,047.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 164,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,254. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HBNC opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $830.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

