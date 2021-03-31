Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,818 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of FutureFuel worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in FutureFuel by 453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 156,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,350,000 after acquiring an additional 134,315 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 369.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 105,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 78,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 20.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 370,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 62,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. The company has a market cap of $628.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.90. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 64.90% and a return on equity of 26.01%.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

