Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.14 Million Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of Nkarta worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the third quarter worth $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter worth approximately $960,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Nkarta during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,781,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 5,500 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $267,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Trager sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nkarta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NKTX opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.74. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11). Research analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

