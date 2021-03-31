Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CENT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of CENT opened at $58.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $58.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CENT. Truist Securities upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.