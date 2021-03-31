Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,440 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,909 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of Hanmi Financial worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAFC opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $610.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Several research firms have commented on HAFC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

