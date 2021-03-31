Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.25 Million Stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 13.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.07 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPAA. TheStreet raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $82,487.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.