Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.26 Million Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.05% of Ping Identity worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 47,651 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after acquiring an additional 830,623 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 14,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $428,198.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,461.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,490 shares of company stock worth $5,757,644. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.86, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PING. TheStreet cut Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

