Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.32 Million Stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Kimball International worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,664 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 230.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 383,548 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 416,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 163,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kimball International by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 125,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kimball International by 77.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 57,330 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Kimball International stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.86. Kimball International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 5.20%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

