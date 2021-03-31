Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Scholar Rock worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 8.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

SRRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of SRRK opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average is $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.35.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,186.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $117,368.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,604.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $2,509,581. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

