Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGM opened at $100.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $102.84.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $63.75 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $805,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,623,620.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 150,090 shares of company stock valued at $12,685,106 over the last ninety days. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

