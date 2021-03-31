Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of SP Plus worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $960,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after buying an additional 245,554 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SP Plus by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

NASDAQ:SP opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $751.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. SP Plus Co. has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. Equities analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

SP Plus Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.