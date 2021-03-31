Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,261 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of First Foundation worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in First Foundation by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

FFWM stock opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. Equities analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FFWM. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,897.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

