Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.37% of Oil States International worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oil States International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Oil States International by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 64,740 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 28,955 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OIS opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Oil States International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $371.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $137.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.88 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 84.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

