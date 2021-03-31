Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of PAR Technology worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in PAR Technology by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAR opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 1.91.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

