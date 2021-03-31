Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 19,391 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,331 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of SFL worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SFL by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after buying an additional 229,654 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SFL by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SFL by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in SFL by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in SFL by 4,715.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 203,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 198,838 shares in the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SFL opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26. SFL Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $114.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.52 million. Research analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

