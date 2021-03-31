Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 22,201 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,201 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of DHT worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in DHT in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DHT during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of DHT by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 59.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHT. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist began coverage on DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on DHT in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

NYSE:DHT opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

