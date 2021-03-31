Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,998 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Parsons were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSN. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Parsons by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Parsons by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Parsons by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Parsons by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 18.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Parsons alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PSN. Cowen downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Parsons stock opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.52. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $43.37.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. Equities analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.