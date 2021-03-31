Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,068 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Cutera worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Cutera by 24.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cutera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. The business had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cutera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

