Rhumbline Advisers Sells 95,995 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,995 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 664,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 158,277 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,637,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,925,000 after buying an additional 87,184 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Terry Considine acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $564,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Miller bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,310.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 410,000 shares of company stock worth $2,343,000. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIV. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

AIV opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $6.48.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

