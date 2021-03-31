Rhumbline Advisers Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,937,000 after buying an additional 14,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter.

IWN stock opened at $158.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.72. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $73.16 and a one year high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

