Ricardo Cardenas Sells 19,416 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $2,795,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.85. 67,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,238. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $149.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.04.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after buying an additional 558,916 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $138,877,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,626,000 after buying an additional 69,729 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.5% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,540,000 after buying an additional 136,466 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

