Richard Norman Zimmer Sells 62,069 Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$260,689.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$323,689.80.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock remained flat at $C$4.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. 981,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,050. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.37 and a 52 week high of C$4.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 137.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CS shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capstone Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.31.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

