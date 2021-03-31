Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $26.00. 13,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 234,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration-Permian, LLC engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties, and related assets located in Yoakum County, Texas. As of September 30, 2017, it had 23 net producing wells across approximately 19,893 net acres with 14,009 MBoe of proved reserves.

