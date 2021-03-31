Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) traded up 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.72. 20,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 544,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

RMNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rimini Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $669.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. Research analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO David W. Rowe sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 189,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,622. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Rimini Street by 60.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,954,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 969,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Rimini Street during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

