RING X PLATFORM Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.70 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 42.4% higher against the dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $47.69 million and approximately $19.70 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 519,063.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00062261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.12 or 0.00292389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $528.87 or 0.00898417 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00048874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00080801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00031777 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 218,124,009 coins. The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

