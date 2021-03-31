Rio DeFi Price Hits $0.11 (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Rio DeFi has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 688,462.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00062135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.65 or 0.00306309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.39 or 0.00815680 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00047211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00081162 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00030996 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

