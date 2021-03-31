Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,361.04

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,361.04 ($70.04) and traded as high as GBX 5,625 ($73.49). Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at GBX 5,550 ($72.51), with a volume of 2,408,776 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,020 ($78.65) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,590 ($73.03).

The company has a market capitalization of £89.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,886.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,361.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 288.63 ($3.77) per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

