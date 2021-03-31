Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Down to $51.51

Shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.51, but opened at $49.80. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $50.87, with a volume of 63,425 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIOT. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -85.85 and a beta of 4.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Riot Blockchain by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Riot Blockchain by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

