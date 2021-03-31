Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Down to $51.51

Shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.51, but opened at $49.80. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $50.87, with a volume of 63,425 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIOT. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -85.85 and a beta of 4.56.
Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)
Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.
