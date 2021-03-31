Ripio Credit Network Reaches Market Cap of $83.42 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $83.42 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 20.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00014064 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

