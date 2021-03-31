Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) Short Interest Down 24.4% in March

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:RIVE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 15,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,157. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.20. Riverview Financial has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.08 million during the quarter. Riverview Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 39.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVE. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Riverview Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 588,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Riverview Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 82,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Riverview Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Riverview Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

