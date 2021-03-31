Rivetz (RVT) Price Hits $0.0380

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Rivetz token can currently be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rivetz has a total market cap of $996,013.51 and $1,352.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020511 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00047572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.54 or 0.00638069 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 5,754.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00017934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00067316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00026540 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

