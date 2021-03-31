RM (LON:RM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $216.23

RM plc (LON:RM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 216.23 ($2.83) and traded as high as GBX 223.20 ($2.92). RM shares last traded at GBX 216.50 ($2.83), with a volume of 106,845 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 216.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 194.29. The company has a market cap of £181.59 million and a P/E ratio of 21.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. RM’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

In related news, insider Neil Martin sold 24,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total value of £52,627.70 ($68,758.43).

About RM (LON:RM)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

