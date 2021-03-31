RMPL (RMPL) Reaches Market Cap of $642,498.69

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One RMPL token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00001721 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, RMPL has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. RMPL has a total market capitalization of $642,498.69 and $95.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00061183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.47 or 0.00335054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $480.87 or 0.00811813 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00049406 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00086598 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00029545 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL’s total supply is 755,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 630,387 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars.

