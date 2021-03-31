Robert S. Ellin Acquires 10,000 Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Stock

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,581,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,526.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:LIVX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.25. 9,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,690. The company has a market capitalization of $320.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.35. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 110.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in LiveXLive Media by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

LIVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. LiveXLive Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.