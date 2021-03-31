Robonomics.network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.33 Million (XRT)

Robonomics.network (CURRENCY:XRT) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Robonomics.network token can currently be bought for approximately $64.86 or 0.00109035 BTC on exchanges. Robonomics.network has a market cap of $61.86 million and $4.33 million worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Robonomics.network has traded up 49.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Robonomics.network Token Profile

Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,984,039 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,795 tokens. Robonomics.network’s official message board is blog.aira.life . Robonomics.network’s official website is robonomics.network

Robonomics.network Token Trading

